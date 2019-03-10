Misty Morning is a sweet creeper crafted by the fine folks at Colorado Seed Inc. This slow-moving strain crawls over the body like mist, gently subduing aches and pains with a subtle yet tangible potency. By crossing Sugar Cane and Gupta Kush, CO Seed Inc. fashioned a stable indica-dominant strain with quality medicinal benefits and inspiring trichome production, making it suitable for patients and consumers with a higher THC tolerance. Enjoy Misty Morning in controlled doses as its effect can complement physical activity in small doses, but can also stunt any physical activity with continued consumption.
