Misty Morning is a sweet creeper crafted by the fine folks at Colorado Seed Inc. This slow-moving strain crawls over the body like mist, gently subduing aches and pains with a subtle yet tangible potency. By crossing Sugar Cane and Gupta Kush, CO Seed Inc. fashioned a stable indica-dominant strain with quality medicinal benefits and inspiring trichome production, making it suitable for patients and consumers with a higher THC tolerance. Enjoy Misty Morning in controlled doses as its effect can complement physical activity in small doses, but can also stunt any physical activity with continued consumption. 

Avatar for Jordygirl926
Member since 2019
Very tasty
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for blt33baked
Member since 2016
Really sticky probly a problem with mold "vary dense" but really enjoyable hybrid debating how much indica is in it 2 bowls in the couch for sure!
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
