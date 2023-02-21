Mo'bama
Mo'bama potency is higher THC than average.
Mo’bama is a zingy hybrid weed strain bred from a power couple of cannabis royalty. Oregon Roots used their exclusive cuts of Obama Kush, and Miracle Alien Cookies. Mo’bama has mo buds in dark purple and pastel green, wet with calyxes. Dark purple Obama Kush hues make way for the lighter pastels of the MAC. Expect a fruity, funky palate and oodles of euphoria. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mo’bama, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
