Mochi Gelato
Mochi Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Mochi Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mochi Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mochi Gelato sensations
Mochi Gelato helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
