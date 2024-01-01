Mochiesel
Mochiesel is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by the Dutch all-stars Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. The stunning Mochiesel is a cross of the beloved strain Mochi and Karma's in-house Sour Diesel bx3. Boasting dazzling purple hues, Mochiesel radiates a kaleidoscopic blend of grape and sour notes. We are still learning about Mochiesel 's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mochiesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to MochieselOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mochiesel products near you
Similar to Mochiesel near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—