Moloka’i Frost (also known as Moloka’i Hashplant) is a potent sativa-dominant strain with a robust medicinal history. In 1969, residents of the Lalaaupapa Moloka’i leper colony were allowed to leave and access modern medicine. But a special medicine also left the Kalawao Valley (pronounced ka-la-wow), too. This flower grows like a sativa, but exhibits extremely powerful indica-like effects, including heavy sedation, strong analgesic effects, and latent euphoria that complements this strain’s heavy body elements. This rare resinous flower is a Hawaiian landrace worth seeking out.