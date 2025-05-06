Money Ball
MnB
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Happy
Sweet
Pine
Earthy
Money Ball effects are mostly energizing.
Money Ball is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Money Ball is a cross of the strains Gary Payton x Gary Poppins. Money Ball is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Money Ball is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Money Ball strain effects
Money Ball strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Money Ball strain reviews(2)
r........2
May 6, 2025
Relaxed
t........i
July 2, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy