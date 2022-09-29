Monkey Berries
aka Monkey Berry
Monkey Berries effects are mostly energizing.
Monkey Berries potency is higher THC than average.
Monkey Berries, also known as Monkey Berry,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Plushberry and . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and talkative. Monkey Berries has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monkey Berries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Monkey Berries sensations
Monkey Berries helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
