Monolith is an indica-dominant strain with Afghan roots that stretch back to the 1980s. This indica exhibits a pungent aroma that has an earthy, herbaceous core glazed with stinky-sweet terpenes powerful enough to clear a room. The onset of Monolith is surprisingly uplifting, making the consumer smile and laugh while banishing stress and anxiety from the mind. Monolith stimulates the appetite and infuses the limbs with a warm, tingly sensation. Enjoy this indica to nullify stress, curb minor physical pain, and encourage rest and relaxation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
Josh135
Krendle
Pineapplecough
mkcm1966
BlackHogarth
Find Monolith nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Monolith nearby.
Products with Monolith
Hang tight. We're looking for Monolith nearby.