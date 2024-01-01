stock photo similar to Monster Cake
HybridTHC 26.55%CBD

Monster Cake

Monster Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Cherry Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Monster Cake is 26.55% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Monster Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Monster Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monster Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Similar to Monster Cake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

