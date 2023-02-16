Mood Builder
THC 19%CBD —
Mood Builder potency is higher THC than average.
Mood Builder is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Extix and named for its ability to give its smoker/consumer good vibes. The combination of Block Builder and Lemon Tree create a bouquet of lemon, sugary terps and a relaxed sensation that often induces happiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mood Builder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
