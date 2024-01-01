stock photo similar to Moonana Wreck
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Moonana Wreck

Moonana Wreck is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Fig and Moon Drops. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Moonana Wreck is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fig Farms, the average price of Moonana Wreck typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Moonana Wreck’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moonana Wreck, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Moonana Wreck

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Moonana Wreck products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Moonana Wreck near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight