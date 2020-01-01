Bred by Exotic Genetix, Moose Tracks is a cross between Thin Mint Cookies and Triple OG that produces an indica-leaning cultivar with a rich flavor profile. Consumers enjoy some of the sweet mint terps and balanced high of Thin Mint Cookies alongside a heavier influence from Triple OG that brings forward a gassy, piney terpene profile.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
Find Moose Tracks nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Moose Tracks nearby.
Products with Moose Tracks
Hang tight. We're looking for Moose Tracks nearby.