Morning Dew is a hybrid cannabis released by FloraCal Farms and Cresco Labs and made from a genetic cross of Alien Bubba x Durban. Morning Dew may also refer to the strain bred by Irie Genetics, which is made by crossing. Grateful Dawg x Arise. FloralCal’s Morning Dew has uplifting effects, perfect for chatty social occasions without anxiety; medical patients may also find Morning Dew helps with symptoms of ADHD and depression. The terpenes present in Morning Dew include terpinolene and ocimene, which create a palate of floral, citrus, and earthy flavors. This strain is best suited for experienced consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Morning Dew, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.