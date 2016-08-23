ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 96 reviews

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.   

Effects



71 people reported 432 effects
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 40%
Happy 33%
Uplifted 25%
Stress 38%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 23%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

96

Photos



Lineage

Alien Kush
Bubba Kush
Alien Bubba

Products with Alien Bubba



