Motor City
Motor City is a cannabis strain bred by Cookies. Motor City is a cross of Motorbreath #15 and Runtz. Motor City has an excellent chance to produce dessert-heavy terpene profiled with notes of gas on top. Motor City needs a long veg time to maximize the yield, but it’s easier to grow than traditional Motorbreath.
