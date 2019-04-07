- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
59
Sugarloaf78
ajwise
So_baroque
catabear
Joshua3.1415
Find Motorbreath nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Motorbreath nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Motorbreath
Hang tight. We're looking for Motorbreath nearby.