ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Motorbreath
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Motorbreath

Hybrid

4.9 59 reviews

Motorbreath

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 59 reviews

Motorbreath
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

59

Show all

Avatar for Sugarloaf78
Member since 2017
I had this while I was in Vegas. I became pleasantly and delightfully high after just a few hits, and I’m a daily smoker. I didn’t perceive any negatives except for that I ran out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for ajwise
Member since 2017
Strain: MotorBreath. Dispensary: Maribis of Springfield, Illinois The smell reminds me of a time I was walking to my car at 3 am to go to work, only to be approached by a skunk. It’s so pungent with skunkiness, it’s honestly the stinkiest bud I’ve ever bought. If you’ve ever had the strain G6, thi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for So_baroque
Member since 2018
I love me some Chemdawg so when I saw this strain I had to grab some. The chemical is very strong. The SFV adds a sweet/sour note and extra bright white resin. The high is similar to Chem 91 for me. It's a slight creeper, then once it hits you, all is well. It starts with a head calm. Then that m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for catabear
Member since 2019
I just tried this for the first time tonight, and man it hits like a truck. It put me in a fantastic, uplifted euphoric state. I didn't have the munchies like I do with many strains, which is a huge plus. If you try this, go slow at first. I'm a daily smoker and this got me stoned real quick. I can...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Joshua3.1415
Member since 2019
I used to want to make love to Beyonce, but now I’m good. This is the most beautiful and smooth cannabis that I have ever allowed in my body. Your search for God is over.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Motorbreath nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Motorbreath nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Motorbreath
Strain child
Pie of the Tiger
child

Products with Motorbreath

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Motorbreath nearby.

Most popular in