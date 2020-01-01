ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Mountain Girl x Grape Ape
Hybrid

Mountain Girl x Grape Ape

Mountain Girl x Grape Ape by Pilot Farm is a heavy hybrid cross that combines the herbal, earthy aroma of Mountain Girl with the grape flavor of Grape Ape. The effects are a mixture of heavy physical relaxation, stress relief, and appetite stimulation, making Mountain Girl x Grape Ape a fantastic strain for the end of the day. Its sedative effects compound with continued consumption, offering a steady descent into restfulness.

Lineage

First strain parent
Mountain Girl
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Mountain Girl x Grape Ape

