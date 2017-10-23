ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mountain Girl
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mountain Girl

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 11 reviews

Mountain Girl

Mountain Girl

Mountain Girl by Pilot Farm is a sun-grown, high elevation strain rooted in native soil on a steep mountainside overlooking the Colestin valley in Southern Oregon. This cross of Willy’s Wonder, Granddaddy Purple, and White Widow is an uplifting strain that comes with insatiable appetite stimulation. Mountain Girl’s aroma is sweet and earthy with a skunky finish. This strain is good for improving mood and front-loading creativity, but mind your dosage, as the intense euphoria can be overwhelming for uninitiated consumers.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

write a review

Find Mountain Girl nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mountain Girl nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Mountain Girl

Lineage

First strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Mountain Girl
Strain child
Mountain Girl x Grape Ape
child

Products with Mountain Girl

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mountain Girl nearby.

Most popular in