Available through Holy Smoke Seeds, Mozambique Poison is a landrace strain from the same region as the notorious Durban Poison. Buds turn a beautiful blue color under the right climate. Known for its euphoric qualites, Mozambique Poison is commonly used by traditional healers in its native region.
