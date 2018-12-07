ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mozambique Poison

Available through Holy Smoke Seeds, Mozambique Poison is a landrace strain from the same region as the notorious Durban Poison. Buds turn a beautiful blue color under the right climate. Known for its euphoric qualites, Mozambique Poison is commonly used by traditional healers in its native region.

ParkerBailey
Member since 2017
Imagine having the worst day from work and wanting to come home and relax but there is so much to do and not enough patience to get through it in one piece. This is the PERFECT strain to relax you tensions and provide you the clairvoyant boost of energy to get things done. I love the robust flav...
Read full review
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
hirundine
Member since 2018
Golly gosh, big surprise...? A little anyway. Just arrived in the form of shatter concentrate. BOB great high, so reminiscent of those days in UK and the Durban Poison some SA were raving over. Very much a sativa in it's effect. Relaxing? I guess? It is mostly the sativa sights and sounds that becom...
Read full review
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Mozambique Poison
Strain child
Space Poison
child

