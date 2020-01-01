Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Berdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Space Poison is a cross between Apollo 13 and Mozambique Poison. Buds produce citrus and hash aromas and are light green in color with yellow hairs. The euphoric high has a fast onset, leaving you with a powerful head high perfect for a hike or a night out with friends.
