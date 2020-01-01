ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Space Poison
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Space Poison
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Space Poison

Space Poison

Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Berdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Space Poison is a cross between Apollo 13 and Mozambique Poison. Buds produce citrus and hash aromas and are light green in color with yellow hairs. The euphoric high has a fast onset, leaving you with a powerful head high perfect for a hike or a night out with friends.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Space Poison nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Space Poison nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Apollo 13
parent
Second strain parent
Mozambique Poison
parent
Strain
Space Poison

Products with Space Poison

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Space Poison nearby.

Most popular in