There is a very little known about Mud Bite. This strain supposedly originated in Ketchikan, Alaska among an enclave of float houses. When the tide receded and the float houses sank, they came to rest on the cold, muddy seafloor, which was referred to as the Mud Bight. This 75% indica-dominant strain is possibility a long lost descendant of Afghani genetics transplanted in Alaska sometime in the early to mid 70’s.