Indica

3.5 2 reviews

Murkle by OBSoul is the accidental genetic pairing of an M-39 mother and a Purple Urkle father. OBSoul noted the strain’s fast vegetation cycle and an abundance of rock-hard colas mature over the plant’s lifecycle. Murkle’s aroma and flavor are that of grape candy, speaking to its paternal genetics, even though this phenotype does not share that strain’s purple hue. Enjoy Murkle later in the day to maximize its indica-dominant effects. 

 

lilmama08
Member since 2015
Very tasty, reminds me of the good smoke we used to get in the old days. Very noticeable but subtle head high, and came on almost instantly! Great for my neck and back pain. A good all around chill with fam and friends.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
SpazRex
Member since 2016
Dull smell and taste. The high only last about 30-40 mins before dissipating, Thats after smoking 2-3 bowls. A mind high with no lasting effects definitely does not work for sleep or pain.
Giggly
M-39
Purple Urkle
Murkle

