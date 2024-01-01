MVP Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MVP Cookies.

write a review

MVP Cookies strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Giggly

MVP Cookies strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

MVP Cookies reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Buy strains with similar effects to MVP Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.