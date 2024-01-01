MVP Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MVP Cookies.
MVP Cookies strain effects
MVP Cookies strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
MVP Cookies reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to MVP CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you