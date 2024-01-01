stock photo similar to MVP Cookies
HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%

MVP Cookies

MVP Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Cookies. This strain is named after the basketball legend and the popular cookie, and it has a potent and flavorful profile with hints of diesel and herbal. MVP Cookies is 18-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MVP Cookies effects include happiness, relaxation, and sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose MVP Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Pacific Stone, MVP Cookies features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of MVP Cookies typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a heavy-handed hybrid that can put them in a happy head space and ease any worries they may have while melting every muscle in their body and sedating them thoroughly. MVP Cookies is also known for its dense and sticky buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MVP Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

MVP Cookies strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Talkative

Giggly

MVP Cookies strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

MVP Cookies strain reviews2

