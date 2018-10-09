Mystery 98 is an indica-dominant hybrid of unknown origins; all that is known is that it descends from Pre-98 Bubba Kush. The smell and flavor are earthy and spicy while the effects provide full-body sedation alongside buzzing cerebral euphoria. With elevated levels of CBD, Mystery 98 is a great choice for patients treating pain or anyone seeking a relaxing escape after a long, stressful day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
ForcePower8
Olk22
Hondo13
iheartcolorado
faviod420
Find Mystery 98 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mystery 98 nearby.
Lineage
Products with Mystery 98
Hang tight. We're looking for Mystery 98 nearby.