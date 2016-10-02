The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
276
Audio_Geek
Anonymous
macintyre
Dove
Mulch
Find Nebula nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nebula nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Nebula
Hang tight. We're looking for Nebula nearby.