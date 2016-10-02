ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 276 reviews

Nebula

Nebula

The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.

Effects

192 people reported effects
Happy 67%
Euphoric 65%
Uplifted 65%
Creative 47%
Energetic 40%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 39%
Depression 35%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 11%

Reviews

276

Member since 2013
Probably one of my favourite strains of all time. It lifts any depression, stress, or worry you may have at the time -- I've felt quite relieved on several occasions. It's also quite nice if you are introverted like me and find it uncomfortable to get a conversation started at a social event. Th...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Member since 2010
Nebula gave me extremely strong clairvoyance and clarity. All the background thoughts ("noise" if you will) disappeared. The single, cohesive thoughts are difficult to steer but the focus is extremely strong. My favourite strain so far, a must try for the cannabis connoisseur.
FocusedHappyUplifted
Member since 2013
Extremely potent strain. The high THC content gives an immediate head high. Very little negatives, just happy very heavy high. DO NOT smoke before having to do anything important. Helped pain and depression almost immediately and lasted for over an hour.
ArousedEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Member since 2012
Psychedelic would be another effect I'd add about this strain! %^>
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Member since 2014
Another knockout strain from my CG....My cut is said to be a 50/50 hybrid, and retains that instant sativa "take off" but is also relaxing, making it great for anytime! A cross between US Haze x Master Widow, it's a heavy hitter right out of the gate! My buds were sparkling like a starcloud (happe...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Photos

Lineage

Nebula
Strain child
Nebula II CBD
Products with Nebula

