Nebula II CBD was bred as a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and the CBD Crew. The 60/40 sativa-dominant strain was bred for its high concentrations of CBD which hover around 7%. The balance of CBD and THC at a 1-to-1 ratio makes Nebula II CBD a top choice for medical cannabis consumers. It introduces itself with a fruity, earthy aroma and carries a hint of honey sweetness. The calming effects of Nebula II CBD ease pain, stress, and a number of other medical ailments without halting energy or productivity.

