Nebula II CBD was bred as a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and the CBD Crew. The 60/40 sativa-dominant strain was bred for its high concentrations of CBD which hover around 7%. The balance of CBD and THC at a 1-to-1 ratio makes Nebula II CBD a top choice for medical cannabis consumers. It introduces itself with a fruity, earthy aroma and carries a hint of honey sweetness. The calming effects of Nebula II CBD ease pain, stress, and a number of other medical ailments without halting energy or productivity.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
31
Find Nebula II CBD nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nebula II CBD nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Nebula II CBD
Hang tight. We're looking for Nebula II CBD nearby.