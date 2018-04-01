Nectarine Lips by Wolf Genetics is a fruity mixture of unknown strains. Expressing a sweet, tropical aroma with touches of peach and nectarine, this strain lures consumers in with its sugary stone fruit aroma. Nectarine Lips offers a pleasant “brain-high,” as described by the breeder, making it a social and cerebral buzz that is energetic without being overstimulating. This plant develops pink and purple buds over its snappy 57-day flowering period and has some strong natural resistances to drought and inclement weather.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
reignayanna
forestwoods80
Qtee1980
canabusrunmeover
pufpuf420
Find Nectarine Lips nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nectarine Lips nearby.
Products with Nectarine Lips
Hang tight. We're looking for Nectarine Lips nearby.