Indica

4.3 15 reviews

Neptune Kush

Neptune Kush

Neptune Kush is a classic indica strain, inducing a relaxing sedation optimal for stress and anxiety relief. Due to these powerful effects, moderate elation is often experienced followed by a deep, physical sensation. The plant’s dense flowers are sticky when parsed; its smooth delivery to the body and longer high make it a great choice for the experienced consumer.

13 people reported effects
Relaxed 69%
Creative 53%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 46%
Stress 53%
Depression 46%
Insomnia 38%
Pain 30%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 46%
Headache 30%
Dry eyes 23%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%

Reviews

15

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
i died from smokin it
HungrySleepy
Avatar for cloudroyal
Member since 2015
I'm pretty effin' far from being a novice smoker; and my tolerance is pretty high for even the most potent strains. As I prefer really good, heady, indicas; I may have fallen in love with this strain. It gave me an immediate influx of euphoria and lasted a good while too, which is a major plus. The ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for txkevin
Member since 2016
Excellent strain for insomnia and depression A little heady at first, but melts depression while guiding you into a deep sleep.
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for plebion
Member since 2010
Soaring indica with some crazy sativa traits.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for A100ALLDAY
Member since 2015
Taste great ... smells on the loud scale 7.5... smokes great.. nice and mellow...
CreativeRelaxed
