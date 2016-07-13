Neptune Kush is a classic indica strain, inducing a relaxing sedation optimal for stress and anxiety relief. Due to these powerful effects, moderate elation is often experienced followed by a deep, physical sensation. The plant’s dense flowers are sticky when parsed; its smooth delivery to the body and longer high make it a great choice for the experienced consumer.
