ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nice Cherry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Nice Cherry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 14 reviews

Nice Cherry

aka Cherry Mr. Nice

Nice Cherry

Nice Cherry is an indica-dominant strain that captures the flavorful qualities of its Cherry parent and the relaxing attributes of Mr. Nice. With an aroma of sweet skunk, pine, and berry, Nice Cherry delivers a rush of cerebral energy that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. It’ll also bring an edge back to your appetite while providing focus to keep you productive.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

write a review

Find Nice Cherry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nice Cherry nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Nice Cherry
User uploaded image of Nice Cherry

Lineage

Strain parent
Mr. Nice
parent
Strain
Nice Cherry

Products with Nice Cherry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Nice Cherry nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Earthshaker OG, SleeStack, NY Cheese, Dog Shit, and More
New Strains Alert: Earthshaker OG, SleeStack, NY Cheese, Dog Shit, and More

Most popular in