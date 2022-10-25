Nikah #3
Nikah #3 effects are mostly calming.
Nikah #3 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Nikah #3 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Nikah #3 sensations
Nikah #3 helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
