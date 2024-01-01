stock photo similar to Nimbus Snacks
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Nimbus Snacks

Nimbus Snacks is a weed strain from the dessert family, and should have hybrid indica effects. Propagated by Conception Nurseries, Nimbus Snacks crosses Durban Mints x GSC. A Nimbus Snacks took second place for the most terpinolene among all the outdoor weed entered in the California State Fair cannabis awards in 2024.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Nimbus Snacks

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Nimbus Snacks products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Nimbus Snacks near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Nimbus Snacks strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Nimbus Snacks strain genetics

Strain parent
Gsc
GSC
parent
Nimbus Snacks
Nbs
Nimbus Snacks