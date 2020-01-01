ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nor Cal Purps

Nor Cal Purps

Bred by Sal Robles, NorCal Purps, a.k.a. NCP, crosses two classic purple strains: Grandaddy Purple and Grape Ape. With its two noteworthy parents, NCP takes on a pungent grape flavor and has a dense bud structure that produces large chunky flowers that come in a beautiful purple hue. This stain offers a heavy, fruity high that is sedating and will most likely take you to the nearest buffet.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Nor Cal Purps

