Bred by Sal Robles, NorCal Purps, a.k.a. NCP, crosses two classic purple strains: Grandaddy Purple and Grape Ape. With its two noteworthy parents, NCP takes on a pungent grape flavor and has a dense bud structure that produces large chunky flowers that come in a beautiful purple hue. This stain offers a heavy, fruity high that is sedating and will most likely take you to the nearest buffet.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Nor Cal Purps nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nor Cal Purps nearby.
Lineage
Products with Nor Cal Purps
Hang tight. We're looking for Nor Cal Purps nearby.