Purp Terps
Purp Terps potency is higher THC than average.
Purp Terps is a berrytastic indica strain bred by Casa Flor. They combined a classic Nor Cal Purps with the mouthwatering Blueberry Muffin for a stony strain that placed third place at the California Secret Sessions Cup for concentrates. Expect grape and doughy terps on the smoke with a couch lock afternoon to follow. Purp Terps has 25% THC.
Buy strains with similar effects to Purp Terps
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purp Terps products near you
Similar to Purp Terps near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—