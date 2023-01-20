Northern Soul
Northern Soul effects are mostly calming.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Northern Soul, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Northern Soul
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Northern Soul strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Northern Soul products near you
Similar to Northern Soul near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—