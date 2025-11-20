Notorious OG, not to be confused with Notorious THC, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Pheno Finder Seeds and made from a genetic cross of Christopher Wallace OG x OG 18. This strain has a classic OG bud structure in shades of deep and lime green; growers can expect low-maintenance plants that flower in nine weeks, with heavy yields. Notorious OG was bred to bring out the musty, earthy, and sour flavors of OGs, with a heavy-hitting indica effect. This unique profile has won Notorious OG placements in multiple cannabis cups around the world, including second place at the 2014 Copa Cannaval, third at the 2015 Canary Islands Cup, and a High Times Cup Amsterdam win. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Notorious OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.