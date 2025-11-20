Notorious OG reviews
Notorious OG strain effects
Notorious OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Epilepsy
c........8
November 20, 2025
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
At first it snuck up on me and had me talking a lot but then I felt amazing. I have epilepsy and this week was recovering from seizures this past weekend and my body was sore, had headaches, I started smoking this and I was able to recover much faster. This is now on my list of strains all time.
w........r
November 13, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Very gassy on the nose. Smokes super smooth and packs a punch. A great evening strain. Or all the time for indica lovers like me.