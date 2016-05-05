ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
NYPD

NYPD, or New York Power Diesel, is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Nirvana Seeds, crossing Aurora Indica with a Mexican sativa called Eldorado. With its dueling indica and sativa genetics, NYPD delivers a balanced effect that is neither racy nor lethargic, but a happy in-between. Its name is derived from its funky diesel aroma which is sweetened by the citrusy smell of lemons. 

Effects

Show all

35 people reported 195 effects
Relaxed 45%
Uplifted 42%
Happy 40%
Euphoric 37%
Energetic 31%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 14%
Pain 14%
Fatigue 11%
Dizzy 17%
Dry mouth 17%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 8%

Reviews

57

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Aurora Indica
parent
Strain
NYPD

