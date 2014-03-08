ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 100 reviews

Aurora Indica

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 100 reviews

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.

Effects

Show all

75 people reported 551 effects
Relaxed 85%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 42%
Euphoric 32%
Hungry 26%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 34%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 26%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

100

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Aurora Indica
Strain child
NYPD
child

Most popular in