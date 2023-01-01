Ocean Beach
Ocean Beach is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Ocean Beach has a sweet flavor profile that smells like sweet fruit tart. The flavor is similar, but with deep hints of kush. Smoking this strain will give you an instantaneous head high that is followed by a relaxing body high. Ocean Beach buds are covered in thick, frosty trichomes that (almost) resemble a white, sandy beach. The buds feature bright green patches and vivid orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for relieving symptoms associated with anxiety and stress.
Ocean Beach strain effects
Ocean Beach strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
