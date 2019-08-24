ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OG Lime Killer
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of OG Lime Killer
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 10 reviews

OG Lime Killer

OG Lime Killer

Bred by Ethos Genetics, OG Lime Killer crosses an award-winning cut of Starkiller OG with Lemon OG Haze.The result is a lemon-lime dominated strain with undertones of fuel, flower, and pine. Take a few puffs and let this heavily potent strain overcome your senses.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for Footsie
Member since 2019
To begin with I have to sample is flower and I chose to roll in a choice “light” 1.25 rice , premier European method. The first taste was very delightful very aromatic and light. First taste was citrus followed by a almost fruit/citrus blessing from the Far East. This new found fave has found a f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Stonedfornow
Member since 2019
Found this with a crazy high thc content & had to try. Buds were denser than expected with nice color. Effects were powerful, trippy but no paranoia, an energizing yet calming surge to the top. Awesome product from Curio!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for JustDelRio
Member since 2019
I found a high CBD crop. This made me very aware of my face. Felt light and easy to get work done. Strong lime flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for WJ33
Member since 2019
Picked up this beautiful strain before seeing Doctor Sleep and it did not disappoint. It felt like a sativa dominant hybrid with the high feeling euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Iamnumber5
Member since 2019
Very energizing with a body calming effect. Focused. Awake. Happy. (.6 vape cart by Curio) 7.5% terps baby
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find OG Lime Killer nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OG Lime Killer nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Lemon OG Haze
parent
Strain
OG Lime Killer

Products with OG Lime Killer

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for OG Lime Killer nearby.

Most popular in