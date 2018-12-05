ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
2 reviews

OG Purple Fire Thai by Snow High Seeds is a potent cannabis strain created out of friendship and collaboration. The NorCal Fire OG was sourced from friends of the breeder who’d been growing this cutting for years in Laytonville. This NorCal Fire OG cut was then pollinated by a Purple Thai x Neville’s Haze F3 male which Snow High has utilized in many of their strain offerings.

Was great, I've tried a few strains and by far this is my most favorite..The buds were all perfect so intact that not one tad of shake was seen or found. Very nice flavor and if your looking for a good day time with energy buzz.. Trust me give this strain a try
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Strain
