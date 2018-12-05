OG Purple Fire Thai by Snow High Seeds is a potent cannabis strain created out of friendship and collaboration. The NorCal Fire OG was sourced from friends of the breeder who’d been growing this cutting for years in Laytonville. This NorCal Fire OG cut was then pollinated by a Purple Thai x Neville’s Haze F3 male which Snow High has utilized in many of their strain offerings.
