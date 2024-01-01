stock photo similar to OG Triploid
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

OG Triploid

You know seedless watermelons? Well get ready for seedless weed. Mostly. Humboldt Seed Co debuted at Spannabis “OG Triploid”—a type of OG Kush that should resist seeding. This is perfect for large-scale oil-croppers in pollen-heavy regions, among other uses. “Triploid” means the plant has an extra set of DNA packets called chromosomes, which interfere with the regular reproduction cycle. They girls are born barren, as it were. Mostly. It’s a trait you can selectively breed for. Just keep in mind, life finds a way. Leave a review of growing or smoking OG Triploid.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to OG Triploid

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop OG Triploid products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to OG Triploid near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.