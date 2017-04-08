ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.2 73 reviews

aka OG Diesel, OG Sour Diesel

An inspirational cross between SFV OG Kush and Giesel, OGiesel is all smiles. While mild at first, a euphoric feeling creeps up steadily after initial use. While the slightly sativa dominant traits make this a happy, uplifting strain, OGiesel provides a truly hybrid experience. Its smiley effects are complemented by an easy feeling of bodily relaxation, making this strain perfect for an afternoon picnic or regular daytime use. The aroma of this hybrid is strong and piney with pleasant lemon undertones. OGiesel typically flowers in 8 weeks and features more indica-like growing characteristics. For best yields, this strain should be grown indoors.

Effects

45 people reported 321 effects
Happy 66%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 37%
Creative 33%
Anxiety 46%
Stress 44%
Depression 24%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

Strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Strain
OGiesel

