Orange Bubblegum
aka Orange Bubble Gum
Orange Bubblegum effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Bubblegum potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Bubblegum, also known as Orange Bubble Gum,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and uplifted. Orange Bubblegum has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Bubblegum, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Orange Bubblegum
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Orange Bubblegum sensations
Orange Bubblegum helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Orange Bubblegum products near you
Similar to Orange Bubblegum near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—