Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Orange Daiquiri

Orange Daiquiri

Orange Daiquiri was bred by Cannarado and popularized by Jungle Boys. This strain crosses Orange Cookies and Grape Pie to give us a sweet citrus aroma with added pine and diesel flavors. It tastes like mandarin liqueur with gas and herbal notes. Flowers grow medium-sized with purple highlights, long orange hairs, and a glittering coat of resin. Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation.

Reviews

1

