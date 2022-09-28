Orange Mojito
Orange Mojito effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Mojito potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Mojito is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and happy. Orange Mojito has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Mojito, before let us know! Leave a review.
Orange Mojito sensations
Orange Mojito helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Tinnitus
