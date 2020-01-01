ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orange Peel is a focused, indica-dominant strain from Franchise Genetics that crosses GSC with Orange Juice. Orange Peel is entrancing to the human eye, with big spiky buds that show off kelly green colored leaves, and its pistils are short in stature and produce a bright orange hue. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and it relays a citrusy sweet smoke. This strain has high amounts of caryophyllene and is a mood-booster that will bring relaxation. We suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Juice
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Orange Peel

