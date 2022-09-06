Orange Rollz
Orange Rollz effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Rollz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Zkittlez and French Toast. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, giggly, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Rollz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Orange Rollz sensations
Orange Rollz helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
