Indica

4 2 reviews

Orange Romulan is a citrus-forward indica with potency to spare. This strain is the supposed cross of Orange OG and Romulan and has been known to push 20% THC regularly. Also known by its earthy, orange peel undertone and massive trichome production, Orange Romulan offers sedative body effects coupled with a pleasant touch of euphoria. Orange Romulan’s terpene profile is second only to its ability to abate muscle spasms and minor physical pain.  

 

Reviews

2

Lineage

Romulan
Orange Kush
Orange Romulan

